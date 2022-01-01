FIRST NATIONS ALLIED HEALTH GRADUATE PROGRAM

A FIRST NATIONS ALLIED HEALTH GRADUATE PROGRAM LIKE NO OTHER

Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander Identified Graduate Positions*

This is a First Nation Allied Health graduate role where you can make a positive change for young people, their families, and communities.

Gain first hand clinical experience throughout headspace with the support of cultural supervision.

Develop expertise required for a long-term career in youth mental health

About the position

Are you looking for a rewarding First Nation Allied Health graduate role, where you'll work alongside passionate people and make a real difference to young people, families, and communities? Where you'll hit the ground running and continue developing your skills and career in youth mental health/social and emotional wellbeing (SEWB) - Find your place at headspace.

This exciting First Nations graduate role is designed to provide social work, occupational therapy and psychology graduates a two-year comprehensive youth mental health training and development program.

The First Nation graduate roles are part of the headspace Graduate program. This position is situated within a clinical team at a headspace centre and will be closely linked with the First Nations Wellbeing and Healing division at headspace National. The headspace First Nations graduate plays a pivotal role in a headspace centre. You will bring your cultural knowledge and expertise and will contribute to developing and providing high quality; culturally informed, intake/assessment and ongoing mental health/social and emotional wellbeing (SEWB) services to young people, families, friends, and communities.

Why headspace?

headspace is a place like no other, full of passionate people making a real difference to young lives, families, and communities across the nation. If you're looking to develop a career in youth mental health/social emotional and wellbeing (SEWB), gain unique experience in a flexible collaborative role with high quality training, cultural and clinical supervision - we're a place for you.

headspace's vision is that all young people are supported to be mentally healthy and engaged in their communities. For this vision to become a reality, we must ensure that our services are culturally safe and responsive to the needs of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young people, their families, and by extension, communities. In recognition of this, we are committed to continuous improvement in the ways in which our services connect and engage with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young people.

Who we're looking for?

This is an identified Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander Identified Graduate Position*

It is an essential occupational requirement that this position is filled by an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander person.

Approved tertiary qualifications in Psychology, Social Work, or Occupational Therapy.

Full registration with AHPRA or eligibility for full registration with AASW by February 1 st

Passion, energy and determination to make a difference to health outcomes for young people.

Demonstrated reflective practice skills and passion for professional growth.

Demonstrated understanding of how to determine and plan for a young person's healing and support needs, employing a holistic, strength based and shared decision-making approach.

Demonstrated ability to make decisions, problem solve, and risk manage complex situations involving multiple stakeholders.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills, and ability to liaise and build relationships with internal and external stakeholders.

Demonstrated ability to work effectively in a multi-disciplinary team.

Willingness to provide mental health support across multiple mediums including telehealth and other digital platforms.

Willingness to work in a regional, rural or remote headspace service for a 12-month rotation.

Capacity to travel to Melbourne and/or a regional capital for training as required.

* Under section 8(1) of the Racial Discrimination Act 1975 (Cth); section 105 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1991 (Qld); section 26 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1998 (Tas); section 12 of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010 (Vic) and s 8(4) of the Charter of Human Rights and Responsibilities Act 2006 (Vic); section 51 of the Equal Opportunity Act 1984 (WA) *

What's on offer

A two-year comprehensive youth mental health training and development program

A full-time position with exceptional professional development opportunities

Competitive annual salary, plus super, plus salary packaging

A 40-day professional development program delivered by headspace National

Regular facilitated Communities of Practice and multidisciplinary study groups

Cultural and Clinical supervision

A 12-month month rotation to another headspace service in the network in your second year

How to apply

Go to https://headspace.org.au/careers/graduates/

Closing date 22 August

To be eligible for this position you must

Have the right to live and work in Australia

Have a current Working with Children Check (WWCC) and/or pass all of the WWCC(s) required for this role

Satisfactorily undergo a headspace Police Check

Have proof of a Covid-19 vaccination in accordance with the headspace COVID-19 Mandatory Vaccination Policy and any Government directives

It is an essential occupational requirement that this position is filled by an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander person

headspace is committed to being a child safe and child friendly organisation that recognises, respects and promotes the rights of children, young and vulnerable people.

The headspace Reconciliation Action Plan was launched in July 2019 and was developed through a co-design process with staff across the organisation.

Please note, headspace considers that being an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander person is a genuine occupational requirement for this position under s28 of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010 (Vic). *